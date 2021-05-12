I love me a good spiral notebook. While others prefer their laptops and iPads, I prefer a Mead Five Star, five-subject, dividers with pockets, spiral-bound notebook.
As a writer, I just trust paper and pencil way more than I trust technology. Not once has anything mysteriously disappeared from my notebook. Not once has my notebook crashed in the middle of a column. Not once has my notebook frozen up or had its battery die.
“Honey, the wife said. “When are you going to join the 21st century and get yourself a decent laptop computer to write your column? Seriously, for 30 years you’ve been scratching graphite on paper to create your musings. Don’t you want something better for yourself?”
Without answering, I raised my hand to stop her from pursuing this conversation.
“Oh,” she said, “I get it. I’m talking to the hand. It’s funny how many conversations I’ve had with that five-digit appendage when it comes to technology. It’s like I’m talking to the Hamburger Helper man only he’s much more pleasant. Why can’t you be more open minded about electronics that could make your life easier?”
Putting my hand down I said, “With regard to a laptop, the keyboard, the screen, the constant little pop-up windows just suck the creativity right out of me. I might Google the spelling of bologna and wind up staring at a picture of an Amazon woman from some tribal society. I kind of think you might be an Amazon woman given the number of packages delivered from Amazon to our door every week.”
“By the way I ordered an Alexa for your bathroom in case you want to know the weather while you’re showering.”
“I’m guessing she would tell me it’s showering.”
Today is a little bittersweet. This column is being written on the last two pages of my notebook. I have been writing this in spiral bound manuscript since Sept. 22, 2014. That’s six-and-a-half years.
I have carried this notebook to every coffee shop in Bowling Green. I have written in it indoors and outdoors. Its crisp lime green cover is now scarred and bent. In its divider pockets are favorite stories, Associated Press columns I have submitted for contests, and the very first column I ever wrote for the Sentinel Tribune back in 1990.
My Mead Five Star notebook has recorded a good portion of my life in its spiral binding. It is like a dear friend who knows my history. I can count on it to be there when I need to review the important events of my life.
“So what are you going to do now that you have filled every page of your notebook?” the wife asked.
“I will start a new one and retire this one to the bin in my desk that contains five others just like it.” I said.
“Aren’t you kind of sad? It’s like the end of a chapter of your life.”
“A little,” I said. “but a new notebook presents a challenge. It begs to be filled with new original experiences … starring you, my dear.”
“Oh good Lord,” the wife said. “I live in a freaking fish bowl. Why couldn’t you be a historical novelist and write about someone else for a while?”
As I close this column, I want to thank this notebook for the past six-and-a-half years of friendship. No laptop could do what you have done.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.