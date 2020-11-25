Allow me, if you will, to take you back in time. The year is 1993. The daughter is in eighth grade. The son is in sixth grade. And I was the proud owner of a brand spankin’ new Chevy conversion van.
Why do I bring this up now you may ask? Because memories are one of the fun ways of getting through this pandemic. And of all the vehicles I’ve ever owned, that Chevy conversion van had some truly great memories.
It was navy blue, trimmed out in teal pin-striping, with lots of chrome accents. Best of all, in giant 6-inch white letters it had “GLADIATOR” emblazoned across the top of the windshield. (I think that was the name of the aftermarket company that did the conversion.)
My reasoning for buying the conversion van was to take cross-country vacations with the family , haul the kids’ sports teams to events, and to enjoy the sheer luxury of the tufted velvet seating, a fold-down bed, and indirect mood lighting. It was definitely my dream machine.
“Honey,” the wife said when I came home with the van. “Why do we need this abundance of sheet metal? It’s overkill, dear. We can get along just fine in a large sedan with a big trunk.”
“Just look at it,” I said, demonstrating in showroom fashion. “The seats are like Barcaloungers, so soft and comfortable. It’s got 37 stereo speakers, and best of all a fold-down bed for romantic evenings!”
Then I patted the bed and raised my eyebrows several alluring times.
“Not going to happen” was the wife’s only comment.
The kids had a love/hate relationship with the Gladiator. They loved it for the cross-county trips we took to all of the east coast, Canada, and as far south as New Orleans.
We would take out the center seats, giving them an entire living room of space to play games, make crafts, and eat snacks as we rolled down the highways.
But the kids hated it when I would roll up in front of the junior high and high school with the gigantic Gladiator sign on the front of my conversion bus to pick them up after school. And honestly, that was a fun perk of owning it, the embarrassment factor. I would honk its tinny horn and frantically wave to get their attention. Hoods were pulled over heads and faces down as they slunk into the Gladiator in vehicular shame.
It was so fun.
But after the kids left home and went on to college, there wasn’t a real need for the Gladiator anymore.
The wife said, “Honey, maybe we should down size since it’s just the two of us now. We really don’t need a conversion van.”
“But the comfortable seats, the romantic lighting, the fold-down bed,” I said raising my eyebrows hopefully.
“How ‘bout ‘no.’ What do you think about buying a nice SUV for our next car?”
“I suppose you’re right,” I said. “But I am surely going to miss the Gladiator. What great, great memories we’ve had.”
