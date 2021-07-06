Mushroom lovers, rejoice.
Carol Kinsey has provided a recipe that can be made using button, cremini, shiitake or morel mushrooms.
Any kind of mushroom, actually.
The aroma of mushrooms from Kinsey’s Mushroom Pasta was indicative of what the first bite would taste like.
The flavor from the 2 pounds of mushrooms she put in the dish was delicious.
Kinsey adapted the recipe from a sample she got at a Happy Badger winter farmer’s market three or four years ago. Two women were handing out samples of Boursin cheese spread on crackers with sauteed mushrooms.
“We tasted it, and (said) that is really good,” Kinsey said.
She thought that if she expanded that idea, it would be great on pasta.
She was right.
Kinsey doesn’t chop her mushrooms too fine and sautés them in lots of butter and green onion.
“I say this is mouth happy, not heart healthy.”
Kinsey then adds Boursin cheese (she used garlic and fine herbs for this recipe) and then a couple splashes of heavy cream to the desired creaminess.
She used Bucatini, which is extra thick spaghetti-like pasta. It can be purchased at Churchill’s, she said.
“People can use any kind of pasta,” Kinsey said. “But that’s my favorite.
“It is so simple. This is not complicated.”
She does more experimental cooking now than she used to, she said.
She moved back to Bowling Green eight years ago after being away for 40 years.
Her husband, who died two years ago, was a fabulous cook, she said, and he did most of the cooking because they both liked his cooking better.
“I know how to cook,” Kinsey said, but after he died, she got more experimental “because I’m cooking for me so it kind of doesn’t matter.”
She gets many of her recipes out of magazines. She also has recipe cards in her mom’s handwriting.
“I have those cards because their nostalgic to me, but she didn’t cook like I cook. She was meat and potatoes and salad, what I call farm food.”
Kinsey said she loves to bake chicken and make chicken and rice.
“I like to eat,” she said with a laugh.
When she got married at 21, it was trial by error in the kitchen.
Her first husband’s father was a meat cutter in Wayne. He would wrap meat and give it to her with the directions provided.
“He would write on the outside of the meat paper, ‘thaw, put in pan.’ It was so funny, but it was a good idea.”
Kinsey said she likes making all kinds of ethnic food, including Mexican, Italian, and Mediterranean.
“I don’t make anything I don’t want to eat. It’s got to really sound good to me to make.”
Kinsey said that she’s not much of a baker except for standard cookie recipes.
She was born in Lindsey; her father was a minister and they moved to Pennsylvania when she was 2 and stayed there until she was 10.
They lived in Bowling Green for four years and then moved to Wayne. She is an Elmwood High School graduate.
After getting married, Kinsey moved to Chicago, where she lived for 33 years.
She is a nurse by trade and spends one day a week at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She started there in 2013, working in the hospice unit and now in the office.
On the six days she’s not working, she meets with friends, participates in Not In Our Town and works jigsaw puzzles.
“I always have a puzzle going.”
One thousand pieces is her limit, Kinsey said.
She has children in Texas, Indiana and Illinois and five grandchildren.
Kinsey also still has a life in Chicago and travels back to visit with the women’s group started in 1985.