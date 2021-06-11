PERRYSBURG —Much 2 Much will perform for the Wednesday at Woodland lunch time concert series from noon-1 p.m.
The park is located on East Boundary Street near Ohio 795. Concert-goers are encouraged to pack a lunch and use one of the many picnic tables available in the shelter area.
Much 2 Much is a duet composed of Dave Fogle, a Perrysburg resident on drums, and Steve Mizer playing keyboard. The pairing of drums and keyboard is a rare blend, and the two musicians make the most of the opportunity to amaze their audiences performing complex and recognizable hits that are rarely heard live.
Music at the Market will feature Suburban Legend on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs and settle in for a night of high energy music and tight three-part harmonies.
Suburban Legend fans hope the third time is the charm to see the Perrysburg based band perform their classic rock pop arrangements without a rainstorm disrupting their hometown concert. Suburban Legend has been rescheduled for the following season twice.
The band spokesperson said they are prepared to make this concert worth the wait.
Keyboard player Jeff Kerscher is a songwriter and has had a long impressive musical career composing and performing his original pieces. Most recently his work as music director, performer and composer of over 80 songs for the PBS educational children’s program “Abracadabra” resulted in a 2018 Emmy award.
Bass player Steve Edwards performs with the band My 80’s Vice, and a new Toto tribute band, Takin’ it Back.
Guitarists Lance Craig and Paul Cummings perform together as a duo. The duo will be performing at noon on June 30 in the Wednesday at Woodland concert series.
Drummer Jim Seibold plays drums across many genres but is a notable jazz drummer. He can be found playing with numerous jazz groups.
For more information visit www.mainart-ery.com.