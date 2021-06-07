TOLEDO — ProMedica is holding free, outdoor movie nights this summer at Promenade Park.
New this year are the Throwback Movie Nights.
While Family Nights cater to the youngsters, Throwback Movie Nights are great for young adults and the young at heart. These movie nights will have pre-movie entertainment with a DJ, food trucks and beverage trucks. The Garden at Focaccias will also offer pre-party packages at focacciasdeli.com.
June 17 – “The Goonies”
July 15 – “Jurassic Park”
Aug. 12 – “Men in Black”
Music by Book That DJ, food trucks and beverage garden will start at 5:30 with the movies beginning at 7 p.m.
Family Movie Nights will have reserved spaces for each family.
June 19 – “Frozen 2”
June 26 – “The Lion King”
July 17 – “Beauty and The Beast”
July 31 – “Cars”
Aug. 14 – “Aladdin” (starts at 6:30 p.m.)
A Laurel’s Princess Party photo meet and greet, food trucks and music in the park start at 5 p.m. The movie begins at 7 p.m.
Available at each movie night will be a contactless check-in system, security checkpoint, hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers. Masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated.