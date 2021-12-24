Whitney Bechstein and Mathias Drumm play the role of innkeepers during Trinity United Methodist Church’s Live Nativity and Interactive Town of Bethlehem Sunday evening in Bowling Green. Various church members and others rotating into the scene to portray Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men, shepherds and the angel. A doll wrapped in swaddling clothes was used for the depiction of Baby Jesus. There were several live animals used including a camel, two donkeys and a few other livestock including goats. The church, located at 200 N. Summit St., first started the event in 2019.
