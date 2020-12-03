PERRYSBURG — Only the elementary students will be returning to face-to-face classes for the balance of December. The board of education approved remaining on a full virtual schedule starting Wednesday, because of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
The week after Thanksgiving had been scheduled to be virtual, in case numbers started to rise after the holiday. In addition, Perrysburg Junior High School had begun a four-day schedule, like the Hull Prairie Intermediate students, with plans to consider the same for Perrysburg High School in January.
“With the volume we’ve been getting it’s been very difficult to keep up with contact tracing, and that makes it more challenging to ensure that we are doing all we can to keep students that may be positive outside the building and not disrupt the learning process. We’ve struggled with that,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler.
The district has added additional staff to help with the contact tracing.
“This is a concern of ours and the reason we’re making the recommendation to stay remote,” Hosler said.
The shift to virtual classes started Nov. 13. Hull Prairie couldn’t open that day because there wasn’t enough staff to hold classes. The following Thursday and Friday, Nov. 19 and 20, the high school began full remote learning for similar reasons.
The Tuesday before Thanksgiving was already to be completely virtual across the district, for added safety.
The revised plan was emailed out to parents Tuesday after the board meeting.
“As you know, community spread of COVID-19 has increased. Over the last three weeks, active cases in Perrysburg’s zip code 43551 have increased by 65%. Perrysburg is now leading Wood County in active cases. Pandemic-related staffing shortages as well as the high number of students out on quarantine have forced us to move to remote learning in several instances now, and the surges happening as a result of Thanksgiving continue,” wrote Hosler to parents.
There is also in-school spread of COVID-19.
“I can’t say that it’s trending stable any more,” Hosler said.
Scheduled changes:
• Grades 5-12 will remain on full remote learning to finish the semester.
• Elementary Schools will resume the four-day, in-person hybrid schedule.
• Preschool will resume the two-day, in-person alternating hybrid schedule.
Hosler reminded the board that going back to a full virtual schedule was always a possibility if it were required, either because of staff shortages or increasing numbers of cases.
The board discussed how the incidence of COVID-19 at the elementary and preschool levels has remained low. The belief is that this is partially due to the smaller populations in the schools, but also due to children not getting the virus at the same rate as adults, Hosler said.
The decision on how future learning will look will be determined at the Dec. 14 board meeting.
The second semester begins Jan. 5.