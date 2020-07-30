COLUMBUS — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, announced the state’s approval of over $87 million in additional funding for coronavirus-related expenses for Ohio’s K-12 schools, libraries, veterans homes and crisis support centers.
These funds, approved by the state Controlling Board, are provided to Ohio through the federal CARES Act and can be used for necessary pandemic costs, including but not limited to personal protection equipment, safety and sanitation operations, and remote learning technology.
“Ohio continues to be a leader by working to ensure that resources are available to those who are recovering from the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gavarone said. “I am certain these dollars will go a long way in helping protect both our vulnerable citizens and those who work every day to assist them.”
The funding approved includes:
• $50 million in matching grant dollars to Ohio’s K-12 school districts for remote learning tools, including broadband communication devices, hotspots, etc.
•$18.3 million for Ohio’s libraries
•$8.75 million for Ohio’s domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers
•$4.6 million for BMV Deputy Registrar sites and State Driver’s Test centers
•$3 million for Ohio’s congressionally-chartered veterans organizations
•$1 million for Ohio’s two veterans homes located in Sandusky (Erie county) and Georgetown (Brown county)
•$1 million through the Attorney General’s office to be used on COVID19-related fraud prevention, especially as it relates to fraud targeting Ohio’s elderly population
•Additional dollars for Ohio’s 86 rest stops, operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation
To date, nearly $1.7 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding has been approved by the General Assembly to be distributed Ohio’s communities as they continue to battle and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.