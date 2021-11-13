The Montessori School of Bowling Green has begun its annual fundraising campaign to support educational programs provided by the school to its students.
“As a not-for-profit private school, it is necessary to conduct our annual campaign in order to provide the high-quality education that our school community has come to expect,” said Kathy Hammond, advancement director. “We want to be able to maintain hands-on, individualized instruction with the benefit of a very low student/teacher ratio.”
COVID has created some uncertain times not only for the school, but the entire community.
“We decided in fall of 2020 that we would fully open, and provide safe, in-person instruction for our students. This created a need for COVID protocols, and additional funding to continue to sustain our mission,” Hammond said, “We learned a lot from our experiences last year, and were able to create a safe environment this year to meet the same goals.”
Funds will be raised via outreach to the local community and previous donors, and contributions are tax deductible. They will be used as part of the school’s operations budget.
The campaign began Oct. 1, and runs through the end of December. Donors are encouraged to make a contribution by visiting the MSBG website at https://www.montessorischoolbg.org/support/annual-campaign-fund/.
MSBG was the first school in Ohio to be accredited by the American Montessori Society and was reaccredited in 2020. The school serves students 18 months through ninth grade.