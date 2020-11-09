The Montessori School of Bowling Green, which opened fully for the 2020-21 school year, has begun its 2020 annual campaign fundraiser.
“We decided during our planning sessions last spring and summer that we would do what was necessary to open fully to students this fall, and to provide in-person instruction,” said Executive Director Bev Bechstein. “Our goal is to sustain our mission of providing a high-quality Montessori education to the children of our community.”
The school has implemented such safety protocols as creating classroom cohorts, limiting class sizes, placing physical barriers where possible, staggering the drop-off and pick-up times for students and using separate entrances, minimizing the mixing of groups, and emphasizing social distancing and hand washing.
“COVID has affected everyone, and we are no exception. Our fundraising efforts will help with our operations this year, as the special protocols we have put in place are an additional expense, but we are determined to assure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Bechstein said.
The annual campaign fundraiser runs through the end of December. Donors are encouraged to make a tax deductible contribution by visiting the MSBG website at: https://www.montessorischoolbg.org/support/annual-campaign-fund/.
MSBG was the first school in Ohio to be accredited by the American Montessori Society, and was reaccredited earlier this year. The school serves students 18 months through 9th grade.