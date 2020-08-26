TOLEDO — Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation & Conservation has created an event to share the fun and the facts of one of the most recognizable butterflies on the planet.
On Thursday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Nature’s Nursery in conjunction with Metroparks Toledo will be offering a group Monarch Release & Learn Event. The event will take place at Wildwood Metropark near the Sycamore Shelter House. The area provides enough space for social distancing while also a great clearing for viewing the monarchs taking flight to migration.
Monarchs will be released at noon and 1, 2, and 3 p.m. with a brief educational program preceding each release. Nature’s Nursery staff and volunteers will be on site from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monarch kits that include one monarch for release, mildewed seeds, and a caterpillar or chrysalis are currently sold out but supplies are being gathered to create more for preordering.
“We presold over 100 monarch kits in less than two days” said Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder. “We love how much the community engages with this hands-on nature education and we hope people will come out to watch the release even if they were not able to secure one of the limited quantity kits. It will be beautiful to see all of the Monarchs released.”