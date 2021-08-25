WHITEHOUSE — From caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly, the life cycle of the monarch awes nature lovers and inspires milkweed hunting.
On Monday from 5-7 p.m., Nature’s Nursery in conjunction with Wheeler Farms, is hosting Monarch Mania, Spread Your Wings. The event, at the Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms, 11455 Obee Road, invites guests to learn all about the species, the life cycle stages and how to create monarch habitats at home.
Guests will get to see dozens of Monarchs be released for their first flight as well as enjoy Monarch feedings, a hands-on craft, and more. Group Monarch releases are planned for 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Advanced tickets are required for all who attend and can be purchased via the Nature’s Nursery website at www.natures-nursery.org/events. General admission tickets are $6. General admission with a take home monarch habitat that includes a caterpillar or chrysalis are $15. Tickets are limited.
“We love to host events that cultivate an interest in nature and help people learn more about habitat preservation” said Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder. “With the Wheeler Farms Butterfly House not open the last two years due to COVID, we are so happy to be able to partner with them to still bring the joy of these creatures to the community.”