4 1/2 cups chopped/sliced peeled peaches

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons of corn starch

1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Fresh ginger (I usually cut up a thumb size piece as fine as I can)

2 to 2 1/2 tablespoons chef’s choice whiskey (I used Jameson’s Irish Whiskey). Alcohol does cook off, so if you want more taste just add more whiskey.

Mix or toss all ingredients in a large bowl and set aside until the crust is ready (preheat oven to 400 F). Pour mixture into the crust, lattice if you’d like. Then I like to quarter a tablespoon of butter and place each one in an opening of the lattice crust. After that I add a small amount of milk and an egg to the juices left over from the peach mixture, mix it up well and use to baste the crust. I then add a layer of foil to the outside rim of the crust and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. The oven temperature is then lowered to 350 degrees for the remaining 30-45 minutes and I baste the crust two or three times during that period.