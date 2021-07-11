The Wood County Museum is looking for volunteer models for a tourism-based photo shoot on July 20 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
These photos will be part of Tourism Ohio & Great Lakes Publishing for promotion of the Wood County Museum.
Style is casual and will include visiting the museum, looking at exhibits and touring the grounds/gardens. Bring three changes of clothes to prepare to appear in different settings; clothing must have no logos.
The Wood County Museum is non-profit and this photo shoot is unpaid. Lunch and refreshments will be provided, as well as a gift. The museum will also send the final images selected for the portfolio.
Two groups of subjects are needed: Ages 18-30, male and female, any race, specifically looking for people of color (8 people needed) and ages 70+, male and female, any race (four people needed).
Models will need to sign a model release agreeing to let Tourism Ohio, Great Lakes Publishing, and the Wood County Museum use these images in marketing material.
For more information, email Marissa Muniz at: marketing@woodcountyhistory.org.