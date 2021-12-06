Kaelyn Kinnan, 2021 National Miss Agriculture USA and a Bowling Green State University student, met with Joe Blystone, a candidate for Ohio governor.
The two share a passion for agriculture and the love of sharing that passion with young people.
Blystone founded the Blystone Agricultural Community in 2020 with a mission to teach others about daily operations on a farm. The interactive petting zoo and the rodeo arena for events helps to bring agriculture education to the community.
Blystone also thanked Kinnan for representing and promoting agriculture through the Miss Agriculture Program.
“It is our job as farmers and educators to teach people about what we do every day on the farm,” he said.
Kinnan and Blystone are just two of the more than 77,000 farmers in Ohio helping to contribute to the state’s $124 billion industry.
Kinnan is a freshman at BGSU on a pre-vet track. She is from Liberty Center.