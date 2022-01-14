Mallory Miller is the January 2022 Student of the Month, named by the Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School.
Miller is a senior and will graduate on May 29, 2021. She is the daughter of John and Dawn Miller.
Miller is a part of the band and has been drum major and field commander for three years. She has represented BGHS at Buckeye Girls State. She has achieved high grades in many AP and honors courses. Miller has a 4.3 gpa and has an ACT composite score of 28.
Outside of school, she works at the Sweet Shop and for the Wood County Board of Elections; she is also a volunteer for WGTE. After graduation, Miller plans to attend Bowling Green State University and study nursing.