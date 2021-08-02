Jacquelyn Elyse May and Daniel Botchway share vows at Toledo Zoo Great Hall
Jacquelyn Elyse May, daughter of Dr. Judith Jackson May, Bowling Green, and the late Charles Clarence May
and Daniel Botchway, son of Queensly and Anthony Botchway, married on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the scenic Great Hall of the Toledo Zoo. The bride wore a stunning Oleg Cassini satin A-line halter ruched gown with an embroidered lace pearl overlay, and chapel train. The groom and groomsmen each wore a traditional West African four-piece tan and wine agbada. The six bridesmaids, including Jacquelyn’s sisters Jennifer and Alicia, wore wine colored floor length one-shoulder lace gowns. The bride was given away by her cousin Brandon Hunley of New Albany, Ohio. The ceremony was officiated by Bishop Aubrey Shines of Tampa, Florida and Deacon Honester Davidson of Berea, lifelong friend of the brides’ father. Jacquelyn, a small business entrepreneur and international bilingual instructor, graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 2003, Oral Roberts University in 2008, and earned an MBA from Cleveland State in 2014. She is currently a doctoral student at Bowling Green State University. Daniel, an aerospace engineer, graduated from Virginia Tech in 2011. The couple met while working in San Diego. Following their honeymoon to Playa de Carmen and travel through Europe the couple has made their home in Nsawam, Ghana where Daniel is joining the family business.