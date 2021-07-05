Brittany Berry and Jake Collins were united in marriage in Cancun Mexico at The Grand Moon Palace on May 13 at 2:00pm. Trent Berry the bride’s brother officiated the ceremony. Parents of the bride are Kevin and Aileen Berry of Pemberville, Ohio. Parents of the groom are Jeff (Stepfather) and Ellen Besase of Whitehouse, Ohio. Kimberly Bail the bride’s cousin was her Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Adrienne Borgstahl friend of the bride and Katie Collins sister in law to the bride. All wore floor length knit dresses in a different shade of blue. Ushers for the groom were his brother Brent Besase and brother Brent Collins. All wore white button down shirts with blue colored slacks.
Escorted to the alter by her father, Brittany wore a Stella York wedding dress with a V-neckline, open V-back with thin beaded straps with graphic lace applique. The skirt featured deep sheer side panels with lace underlay at the waistline. A combination of crepe and lace throughout the fitted flare train with a final lacy scalloped edged.
The reception was held at the Grand Moon Palace on the terrace in Cancun Mexico. The bride’s Aunt Bonita Brown made all the flower arrangements for the ceremony.
The couple reside in Toledo Ohio. Brittany is a 2005 Elmwood High School graduate and Jake is a 2007 graduate of Whitmer High School. Brittany is employed at Dana Cancer Center as a Nurse Practitioner and Jake is employed at Pro Medica as a Falls Prevention Coordinator.