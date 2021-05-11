Kevin and Missy Vestal, Rudolph, are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter, Meghan Lynn, to Adam Deitrick. The couple was wed on April 24, 2021 in Defiance. Meghan graduated from BGSU with a degree in Human Development and Family Studies and is employed by Elmwood Schools. Adam is also a BGSU alumni with a degree in Engineering Technologies and is employed as a Mechanical Engineer at APT Technologies. The couple is residing in Napoleon.
