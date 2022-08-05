Jared Ernest Zimmerman & the very lovely Savannah LeeAnn Naugle-Baker joyfully announce their engagement.
Jared Ernest Zimmerman & the very lovely Savannah LeeAnn Naugle-Baker joyfully announce their engagement.
The couple were engaged on May 8, 2022, at Cricket Frog Cove and plan a fall wedding ceremony in Florida, in 2023.
Ms. Naugle-Baker is the daughter of Pat & Carrie Baker of Portage, OH and the granddaughter of Ernnie & Marcia Naugle also of Portage. Mr. Zimmerman is the son of Gary & Deborah Zimmerman of North Baltimore, OH. He is the grandson of Ernie & the late Janet Rhodus also of North Baltimore, Gary & Pam Zimmerman of Prescott, AZ, and Joseph & the late Shirley Ann Langenkamp of Celina, OH.