Milestone: 50th Wedding Anniversary, Bob and Cindy Keiffer

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 1:14 pm

Bob and Cindy Keiffer of Risingsun, Ohio will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on October 25, 2019. They have two children: Angie (Brian) Coakley and Greg (Karla) Keiffer. They are also blessed with five amazing grandchildren: Meghan, Brian, William, Kate and Abraham. Bob is retired from General Dynamics and Cindy is retired from Mestek, Inc. Cindy continues to keep busy by working at the Country Farmhouse in Wayne, Ohio. They are both enjoying retirement and spending as much time as possible with their grandkids and attending all of their athletic events. They will be celebrating their Golden Anniversary with their family, but if you know them, please reach out and congratulate them on this momentous occasion!

