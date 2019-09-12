Milestone: 90th birthday, Carl Murphy - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Milestone: 90th birthday, Carl Murphy

Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:52 am

Carl Murphy is turning 90 years old on September 16, 2019.

He is an avid walker and credits his longevity to keeping active as much as possible.

Posted in , on Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:52 am.

