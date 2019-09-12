Milestone: 90th birthday, Carl Murphy

Carl Murphy is turning 90 years old on September 16, 2019.
He is an avid walker and credits his longevity to keeping active as much as possible.
Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:52 am
