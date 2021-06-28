Meghan Fairbanks weds Dante Dotts
Meghan Fairbanks and Dante Dotts were united in marriage May 21, at Nazabeth Hall Chapel at 4:00 pm with reception following thereafter.
The bride is the daughter of Russel and Stephanie Fairbanks, Fort Meyers, Florida. The groom is the son of Kimberly Dotts, Bowling Green.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a lace dress over champagne fit and flare style with an open back and plunging sweetheart neckline.
Maid of Honor was Laila Jamaleddin, Sara Reed was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were: Shannon Irick, Maricel Morse, Phout Cheeves, Brigette Good, Kendal Davenport, Tiffany Kirby. Londyn Cantwell was flower girl. Nick Cantwell served as Best Man. Groomsmen were: Scott Saylor, Michael Trick, Eric Reichgott, Logan Fairbanks, Ryan Fairbanks, Cory Gordner.
The newlyweds will take a honeymoon later in the year. They will make their home in Cape Coral, Florida.
The bride graduated from Rossford High School in 2013 and Owens Community College in Findlay, Ohio in May 2019. She is currently employed at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Meyers, Florida.
The groom graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2009. He is currently employed at A1A Discount Beverages in Bontia Springs, Florida.