On August 1st Mitchell Clayton Damron proposed to Amelia Irene Olea on her 41st birthday. Mitchell Damron is currently working as a supervisor at TH Plastics. Parents are Sterling Clayton Damron and his mother Leslie Marie Damron. Amelia is a customer service representative at Circle K. Parents are Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Lee Glenn.
