Kurt and Collette Dickey of rural Bowling Green announce the engagement of their daughter Kara Dickey to Austin Knickerbocker, son of Tom and Nancy Knickerbocker. The bride-to-be graduated from Otsego High School in 2009, University of Dayton, and Rocky Vista University of Medicine. She is a pediatrician at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Pediatrics Clinic. The prospective groom graduated from The Ohio State University in 2015 and is active in his family business.
A May wedding is planned in Dayton, Ohio.