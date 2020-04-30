Ron and Audra Tolles of Rural Bowling Green announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Tolles to Brian Thrasher, son of Jim and Michelle Thrasher of Risingsun. The Bride to be graduated from Otsego High School in 2011, and the University of Toledo with a Masters in Social Work. She is a Youth Mental Health Therapist at The Zepf Center. The prospective groom graduated in 2006 from Lakota High School and Terra Community College and works at Charter Steel, Fostoria. An October wedding is planned in Grand Rapids Oh.
