Custar, Ohio native Jim Stein is celebrating his 95th birthday on August 10th. He loves having visitors and loves getting cards.
He took over sending out birthday cards after our mom couldn’t do it anymore and just recently sent his last couple of cards in June.
He said he is now done with that and I told him that was fine and that it is awesome he had done this for so many years.
If you can, please send him a card and maybe share a memory of him. That would be very much appreciated. Card Shower: Jim Stein Briar Hill Health Campus, 600 Sterling Dr., 110, North Baltimore, OH 45872