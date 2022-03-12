Pat Brenneman’s 90th birthday is coming up soon! All friends and family are invited to come celebrate with us on Sunday, March 20th, 2:30-6:00pm at Simpson Garden Park. NO GIFTS! Just faces! Cheers to 90 years!
