The family of Norm Murphy is excited to announce Norm will be celebrating his 90th birthday on August 19th.
Beverly (Cupp) has been his wife for over 71 years. They have 5 children: Deb ( Chuck), Rick, Cindy (Dave), Tim (Cathy), Todd ( Angie).
To recognize this wonderful milestone we would ask you to send him a card. Born & raised in Weston they currently reside in BG.
Cards can be sent to 94 Nottingham Cross, Bowling Green, OH 43402.