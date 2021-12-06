Sandy Aspacher, a long-time resident of Bowling Green will celebrate her 80th birthday on December 7, 2021. A family party is being held in her honor, with all of her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren able to attend, along with many extended family members. Affectionately known as “Mimi” by the grandkids, Sandy is much loved and treasures time spent with her family. Cards can be sent to 11 Summerfield Drive, Bowling Green, OH. 43402.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pemberville man sentenced for armed robbery in BG
- Surveillance video, detective work used to ID alleged BG arsonist
- BG car wash fire is suspicious; police arrest suspect in separate fire
- Wauseon man indicted for having a gun in a BG bar
- Sandra Ann Dobbins
- Richard K. Farwig
- Otsego financial forecast detailed
- Rossford man resentenced for 2020 crimes
- Bobcats take down powerhouse Walsh Jesuit at Slater
- Revels leads Rossford to 54-37 win over Elmwood