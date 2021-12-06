Sandy Aspacher

Sandy Aspacher, a long-time resident of Bowling Green will celebrate her 80th birthday on December 7, 2021. A family party is being held in her honor, with all of her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren able to attend, along with many extended family members. Affectionately known as “Mimi” by the grandkids, Sandy is much loved and treasures time spent with her family. Cards can be sent to 11 Summerfield Drive, Bowling Green, OH. 43402.

