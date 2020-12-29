When they said "I do" at the tender age of 18, this couple dreamed of a lifetime together supported by their shared faith in God, as well as, a deep love and devotion to their family and community. Please join their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in celebrating Lee and Sally (Mercer) Deffenbaugh with a card or call!
