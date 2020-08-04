“Edward & Sharon Fletcher of Weston will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on August 9, 2020. They were married at The Church of Christ in Tontogany, Ohio on August 9, 1950.
Edward & Sharon have 6 children Barney (JoAnna) Fletcher, Brenda (Jim) Hall, Brian Scott (Nancy) Fletcher, Beverly Brueshaber, Barbara (Jeff) Ludwig, & Beth Veller.
They are also the proud Grandparents of 19 Grandchildren, 35 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great, Great Grandchildren.
Edward & Sharon both retired from their family business, Fletcher Machine, Inc., which they started together in 1962.
They currently spend their time enjoying the large family they had always wanted.
Due to Covid-19 their will not be a party, but instead we will be holding a card shower. Cards may be sent to Ed & Sharon Fletcher 15699 Otsego Pike Weston, OH 43569.”