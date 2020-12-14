Wilbur (Wib) and Lola (Schwiebert) Miller of Bowling Green will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on December. 22, 2020. They were married in Hamler, Ohio a few days before Christmas and just before Wib left to begin basic training with the U.S. Air Force. During his tour of duty Wib and Lola lived in Denver, CO, Mountain Home, ID and Great Falls, MT before returning to Northwest Ohio. After completing his military service in 1954, the Millers made their home in Bowling Green where Wib worked for the U.S. Postal Service and Lola was a colorist for Jack Weissbrod Photography Studio. Wib and Lola have three children, Joan (Doug) Tussing of Norwalk, OH; Jeffery (Connie) of Edina, MN; and Barbara Colon of Murray, KY, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
