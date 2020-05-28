Gene and Jane (Bringman) Ruch of Bowling Green, Ohio will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on May 20th, 1950 at Salem Lutheran Church, Pemberville, Ohio. They have two children, Cindi (Tim) Ernsthausen and Jeff ( Laurie) Ruch all of Pemberville, Ohio.
The couple are proud grandparents of Wes ( Lori) Ernsthausen, Cassie Ernsthausen, Korie (Ryan) Anthony, and Clayton (Torrie) Ruch.
They are also blessed with three adorable great-grandaughters, Emily and Lainey Ernsthausen, and Averie Anthony.
A family celebration will be planned for a later date.