The children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of Ken and Rita Schoeni - - 55 and counting - - announce their 70th wedding anniversary on October 22 nd. Residents of Bowling Green for 55 years, Ken and Rita demonstrate every day the value of loving commitment to community, family, and one’s life partner. We love you and are blessed to be part of the large and caring family you created.
