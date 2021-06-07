70th Anniversary & 90th Birthday
Bob & Thelma Nutter, lifelong residents of Custar, OH. were married 70 years ago on June 10th, 1951, in their hometown. Thelma worked for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in BG until her retirement in 1986, and Bob was engaged in farming and worked for the USPS. They are the parents of three children. Cathy (Dave) Horger, Dave (Laurie) Nutter and Dan. They have two grandchildren, Carly and Eric, and five great-grandchildren.
Thelma will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 21st.
The family is encouraging a card shower for these occasions, and they may be sent to 21951 Mermill Road, Custar, Oh. 43511.
The family plans a small get-together to honor them privately.