Mr. & Mrs. Richard Eilert of Luckey are celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary on June 23, 2021. They were married 65 years ago at the Weston Methodist Church. Richard (Dick) worked 34 years at the Hinkle Mfg. Plant and Arlene worked 30 years as a teacher at the Eastwood Schools. They have three daughters: Shari (Bradley-deceased) Bockbrader, Julie (Patrick) Luther and Kelly (Keith) Redford. They have nine grandchildren: Bryan, Megan (Jim), Kristen (Jason), Justin, Jordan, Jared, Katie, Joshua, and Kelsi. They have two great-grandchildren: Emmarie and Easton. They will celebrate with a family dinner and get-together.
