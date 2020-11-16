Loren and Ellen Bechstein are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on November, 19. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church, Luckey, Ohio. They have four children, Kathy, Mark, Stephanie and Matt; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- BG Voice hires attorney, plans Monday rally
- Updated: Winds cut power, take down trees in BG
- Updated: BG board plans return to in-person classes
- Otsego superintendent: School will stay in session 5 days a week
- Otsego ends season, with state semi-finals loss
- Toledo man indicted for using a gun during Northwood robbery
- Updated: Ryan Myers selected for BGCS board
- Knights looking forward to challenge