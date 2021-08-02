Don and Gloria (Creeger) Snyder will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on July 29th. They were married in Tiffin, Ohio in 1956 as youngsters and have matured gracefully together.
The Snyders have two children, LeeAnn (Dale) Smith, Jerry City and Guy Snyder, Newark. The couple have four grandchildren, Austin, Jamie, Lauren and Jake, and one great grandchild.
Don was in Loss Prevention for FoodTown, was a contractor for Pendelton Construction. Gloria has been employed at Wal-Mart, Elder Beerman and is currently a Mary Kay representative and volunteers at Wood County Hospital. Together they owned and operated the B&N Carryout in North Baltimore, Ohio. Both Don and Gloria are finally retired and enjoy bowling, going to the movies, fishing and spending time with friends and family.