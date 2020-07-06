Virgil and Frances Ringler of Bowling Green will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2020. They have five children: Diana (Jim) Gay, Oakley, California; Gary, Douglas (Kim), Kellie (Duane) Abke, and Donna (Bob) Cooper, Falls Creek, Pennsylvania. They have twelve grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Virgil is retired from Owens Illinois, and Frances is self-employed with Bee Gee Embroidery.
