Tracy was born in Bowling Green on July 31, 1957 to Gerald and Nancy (Jeffery) Rush.
He grew up in North Baltimore, Ohio when he met and married the love of his life Glenda (Shepherd) Rush at St. James United Methodist Church on July 15, 1977.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tracy was born in Bowling Green on July 31, 1957 to Gerald and Nancy (Jeffery) Rush.
He grew up in North Baltimore, Ohio when he met and married the love of his life Glenda (Shepherd) Rush at St. James United Methodist Church on July 15, 1977.
Together they have raised 3 children. Amanda Rush, BG; Tracie Lynn (Adam) Wilhelm, BG; Matthew (Tiffany) Rush, BG. Happily they have welcomed 10 grandchildren into their lives as well: Zeke, Isaiah, Eli, Justin, Willow, Dawson, Jayde, James and Trinity all of BG, and Micah: Cape Coral, FL.
The family is holding a SURPRISE open house on Aug. 6th from 1-5 at the Village of Portage Fire Hall 110 W Walnut St., Portage, OH 43451 with lite refreshments and cake. Please come and share memories. No gift necessary.