Jack and Sue (Wenig) Domer of Bowling Green, Ohio are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on November 18th. Jack retired from The Andersons, Maumee and Sue retired from BGSU food service. The couple have three sons Scott (Jodie), Steve (Julie) and Kyle (Lori). They have nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. They will celebrate with dinner out with their children and a weekend trip.

0
0
0
0
0