Jack and Sue (Wenig) Domer of Bowling Green, Ohio are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on November 18th. Jack retired from The Andersons, Maumee and Sue retired from BGSU food service. The couple have three sons Scott (Jodie), Steve (Julie) and Kyle (Lori). They have nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. They will celebrate with dinner out with their children and a weekend trip.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- BG Voice hires attorney, plans Monday rally
- Updated: Winds cut power, take down trees in BG
- Updated: BG board plans return to in-person classes
- Otsego superintendent: School will stay in session 5 days a week
- Otsego ends season, with state semi-finals loss
- Toledo man indicted for using a gun during Northwood robbery
- Updated: Ryan Myers selected for BGCS board
- Knights looking forward to challenge