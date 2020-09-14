Jim and Pat Wenz

Jim and Pat Wenz

Jim and Pat Wenz will be Celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary on September 17,2020. They have 2 daughters: Patrice Brock, Sandy Strausbaugh and 2 sons: Jim(Amy) , Bill(Betsy). They also have 12 Grandchildren: Jon(Stacy), Samantha, Ally (Matt) , Nick( Allison), Julie, Jacob, Zachary, Lukas, Josh, Ellie, Katie, Sophie .They are further Blessed with 5 Great Grandchildren: Harlow, Teagan , Benjamin, Owen and Ethan.

0
0
0
0
0