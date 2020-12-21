Richard and Barbara (Funk)Buckingham will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary December 23.They were married on December 23,1960.The ceremony was performed by the Rev. John Hover in the parsonage of the Hoytville United Methodist Church,Hoytville OH.Richard retired from the Elmwood School System and Barbara retired from the Wayne Public Library.The couple have 2 children.Rochelle Buckingham, Wayne OH and Robin(Jennifer)Buckingham, Bloomdale OH.They also have 3 grandchildren.Alyssa(Brian)Dorsey,Katherine(Carlos)Escoboza and Jessica Buckingham.We love you and wish you both a happy anniversary.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.