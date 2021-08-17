Lester and Shirley (Cross) Poggemeyer of Frankfort, Michigan are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on August 19, 1961 in Zion Lutheran Church , Luckey, Ohio. They are the parents of Laurie (Jeff) Ruch and Teri Laurer. They have four grandchildren; Korie (Ryan) Anthony, Clayton (Torrie) Ruch, Grant (Lindsey) Laurer and Brock Laurer and one great granddaughter, Averie Anthony. They founded Poggemeyer Design Group, a national professional design firm, in 1968 with their headquarters in Bowling Green. They will be celebrating with a family gathering in northern Michigan. Those wishing to send a card may mail it to P.O. Box 866, Frankfort, Michigan 49635.

