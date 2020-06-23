Eugene and Marilyn(Fox) George of rural Wayne, Ohio will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on June 26th, 1960 at Piqua Congregational Christian Church, Piqua, Ohio. They have 4 children, Linda(Jim)Tracy Cygnet, Kenny(Cindy) George Wayne, Peggy Sigler West Millgrove and Paul George(Deceased). The couple are proud grandparents of Shelby(Jeremy) Hutchinson, Richie(Stephanie)Sigler, Wes Tracy, Brittany George, Robbie(Kassie)Sigler, Sadie Tracy, Emily Tracy, Lindsay(Jake)Luce, Zachary George. They are also blessed with three great grandchildren Amelia, Kaitlyn and Bryson. Number 4 is due at any time. Due to the Covid-19 their 60th Anniversary party has been cancelled, but instead we will be holding a card shower for them. Cards maybe sent to Eugene and Marilyn George 8692 Portage View Rd Wayne Ohio 43466
