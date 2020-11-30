Robert and Dorothy Beauprez of Bowling Green are celebrating their 60th
Wedding Anniversary this Thanksgiving. They were married on November
26, 1960 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Fr. Hartmann officiating.
Robert graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1955 and served in
the US Naval Air from 1955 until 1959. He then worked at Midwest
Stamping in Bowling Green from 1959 until 1993. Dorothy graduated from
Otsego High School in 1959.
They have been blessed with three children: Tammy Beauprez, Gregory
(Michelle) Beauprez, and Angela Weber; as well as eight grandchildren:
Cody Evans, Ryan (Julie) Evans, Lauren (Michael) DeVries, Garret
Beauprez, Garrison Beauprez, Andrea (Nick) Joyner, Paige (Shade)
Whifield, and Elizabeth Weber, and one great-grandchild: Mia DeVries.