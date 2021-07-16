Lloyd and Linda Fite

Lloyd and Linda Fite, of Bowling Green, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The Fites were married July 22, 1961. Working together, their entrepreneurial spirit has been a hallmark of their marriage, as the owners/operators of many small businesses over the years in Bowling Green and its environs. The couple has three children: Brian (Jean) and Craig (Marcela), are active in the family business, and Brenda (Jennifer) resides in Cedar Falls, IA. They are blessed with five grandchildren.

