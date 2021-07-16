Lloyd and Linda Fite, of Bowling Green, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
The Fites were married July 22, 1961. Working together, their entrepreneurial spirit has been a hallmark of their marriage, as the owners/operators of many small businesses over the years in Bowling Green and its environs. The couple has three children: Brian (Jean) and Craig (Marcela), are active in the family business, and Brenda (Jennifer) resides in Cedar Falls, IA. They are blessed with five grandchildren.