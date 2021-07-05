Dave and Donajean Eckel are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. They were married on July 1, 1961 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. They will have a family dinner later this month with their children, Tim & Jodi Moughamian, John & Kathleen Wachholz, Suzanne & Steve Johnson and John & Cyndi Eckel, along with their 7 grandchildren. Dave and Donajean are both lifelong residents of Wood County and are engaged in farming.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parklet in pieces: Driver hits new outside dining area in BG
- July 4th celebrated all weekend around Wood County
- Bidders duel it out for bridge
- Concerns over graduation parade safety expressed at Otsego
- BG boy arrested for domestic violence
- Northwood files complaint against shopping center
- Kayaks launching at marina
- BG man arrested for violating protection order
- OHSAA announces football regions for 2021 season
- Wayne Edward Swartz