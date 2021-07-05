Dave and Donajean Eckel 2021

Dave and Donajean Eckel 

Dave and Donajean Eckel are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. They were married on July 1, 1961 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. They will have a family dinner later this month with their children, Tim & Jodi Moughamian, John & Kathleen Wachholz, Suzanne & Steve Johnson and John & Cyndi Eckel, along with their 7 grandchildren. Dave and Donajean are both lifelong residents of Wood County and are engaged in farming.

0
0
0
0
0