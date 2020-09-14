Maxey

John and Judy Maxey

John and Judy Maxey of Bowling Green, Ohio celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 12th, 2020. They are high school sweethearts from Otsego High School and graduated in 1967. They have two children: Kirk (Cara) Maxey and Kara Maxey. John and Judy also have three grandchildren: Mackenzie, Koby, and Brody. They treasure their time with their grandchildren and enjoy spending time with friends and family.

